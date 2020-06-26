Villanueva Proposes Multiagency Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has proposed the county create a multiagency task force to investigate officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents.

Here’s a statement Villanueva issued Thursday afternoon:

“As a progressive, I am constantly exploring new avenues to move us forward in policing. Recent events have led community-based groups to highlight the issue of law enforcement agencies investigating their own shootings.

“I hear you.

“Other law enforcement leaders and I met early this week to discuss the creation of a Multiagency Officer-Involved Shooting Taskforce. The main goal of this task force will be for Los Angeles County agencies to form a joint task force of investigators from multiple agencies to conduct investigations for use of force incidents which result in death.

“I have complete confidence in our homicide detectives, and the other detectives throughout our County, but we want to continue building trust, increasing transparency and making the process more reassuring for our communities.

“Moving forward, we are forming a steering group with stakeholders from across the county, which also includes the Office of the District Attorney and State Office of the Attorney General.

“In the coming weeks, we will access the resources needed to develop a definitive plan and make this concept a reality.

“The community wants change and we will usher in that change, together.”