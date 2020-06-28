[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 28
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Villanueva Says Proposed L.A. County Budget Cuts Threaten Public Safety
Sunday, Jun 28, 2020

Sheriff Alex VillanuevaLos Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“The budget cuts announced by county CEO Sachi Hamai are targeted specifically to hurt public safety in Los Angeles County, while sparing virtually every other function of county government from any reductions,” Villanueva said in a prepared statement.

The statement is the latest salvo in a contentious back and forth over the last few months between Hamai and Villanueva.

His comment follows Hamai’s revised 2020-21 countywide $34.9 billion spending plan released Thursday, which called for “across-the-board” cuts of 8% and the elimination of 3,251 positions, of which 2,596 are already vacant, and 655 potential layoffs.

Specific to the LASD, the proposal plans for more than 400 layoffs and to slash $162 million from its budget of $3.3 billion.

Officials have stated the suggested cuts are largely due to sales tax revenues sharply declining amid an economic crisis brought forth by COVID-19.

“These cuts come at a time when jails were de-populated of over 5,000 inmates in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Villanueva. “Now that restrictions are lifting, violent crimes, such as murder, are on the rise across the county and other metropolitan areas, such as New York City and Chicago. Now is not the time to cut vital law enforcement services, that should be the last thing cut.”

The 2020-21 plan looks to eliminate the Safe Streets Bureau, a gang enforcement unit; Parks Bureau; Special Victims Bureau, which investigates sexual/physical abuse of children, rape and human trafficking cases; Community Partnership Bureau, Fraud and Cybercrimes Bureau and Major Crimes Bureau, as well as “drastically” reduce custody operations and Mental Health Evaluations Teams, said Villanueva.

Hamai said the proposed spending cuts to do not look to condemn any county departments.

“These proposed cuts are not intended to penalize any department, or to diminish the importance of their work,” she said. “Rather, these curtailments are part of an equitable process of cost reductions that will affect all county departments.”

Villanueva said Hamai and the County Board of Supervisors have embraced the Defund the Police movement in cutting LASD funding, while “the bloated county bureaucracy remains virtually intact, which should always be the first to suffer reductions.”

The sheriff has previously accused the county of underfunding LASD by $400 million and, most recently, has accused Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger of withholding $30 million for the department’s body-worn cameras. In March, Villanueva also called the Board of Supervisors’ vote that replaced him with Hamai as the chief of emergency operations a “power grab.” He was recently subpoenaed by the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to testify about his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in county jails.

The supervisors are expected to continue budget deliberations Monday.

Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that bars and nightlife establishments must immediately close in Los Angeles County and six other counties, citing a COVID-19 surge in several parts of California.
FULL STORY...
Villanueva Says Proposed L.A. County Budget Cuts Threaten Public Safety
Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Villanueva Says Proposed L.A. County Budget Cuts Threaten Public Safety
Los Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
FULL STORY...
Max Huntsman Appointed Interim IG to Oversee County’s Skilled Nursing Homes
Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
Max Huntsman Appointed Interim IG to Oversee County’s Skilled Nursing Homes
On Friday, the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Max Huntsman has been appointed as interim Inspector General to oversee the County’s skilled nursing home facilities.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that bars and nightlife establishments must immediately close in Los Angeles County and six other counties, citing a COVID-19 surge in several parts of California.
Villanueva Says Proposed L.A. County Budget Cuts Threaten Public Safety
Los Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Max Huntsman Appointed Interim IG to Oversee County’s Skilled Nursing Homes
On Friday, the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Max Huntsman has been appointed as interim Inspector General to oversee the County’s skilled nursing home facilities.
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
For the Grandkids | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 3,003 Cases in SCV, Including 1,050 in City
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
Newsom Urges Imperial County to Shutter as COVID Spikes in Border County
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
Eleven measures have qualified for the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday.
L.A. County Metro Officials Vote to Explore Policing Alternatives
Spurred by mass protests demanding an end to racism and police violence in Los Angeles County, officials from the third-largest transportation agency in the nation voted Thursday to probe transit police use of force standards and pursue alternatives to armed officers patrolling buses, trains and platforms.
Saturday Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive People
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, June 27, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
California Calls for Transition to Zero-Emission Trucks by 2045
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday adopted a first-in-the-world rule requiring truck manufacturers to transition from diesel trucks and vans to electric zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024, so that by 2045, every new truck sold in the state will be zero-emission.
CDC Adds 3 More COVID-19 Symptoms to Watch List
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again expanded its list of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for in the early stages of infection to include nausea, runny nose and diarrhea.
Newhall Man Charged with GTA, ID Theft, Drug Possession
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a 29-year-old Newhall man early Tuesday on charges of grand theft auto, identity theft and heroin possession.
Villanueva Proposes Multiagency Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has proposed the county create a multiagency task force to investigate officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents.
What Race Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
Trump Scheme to Fund Border Wall Illegal, Ninth Circuit Rules
President Donald Trump illegally circumvented Congress’ “power of the purse” by transferring $2.5 billion in Department of Defense funds to construct portions of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Ninth Circuit found Friday in a pair of rulings.
Newsom Unveils California COVID Assessment Tool, or CalCAT
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday released tools, technology, and data that will allow scientists, researchers, technologists, and all Californians to better understand the impact of COVID-19.
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 195,571 Cases Statewide, 2,977 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 2,012 new new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 65 more cases than Wednesday.
July 1-31: ‘2 of Us’ Exhibit Featuring Artists Zony Gordon & Bonny Butler
Two award-winning artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be featured at the, "2 of Us," exhibition from Wednesday, July 1 - Friday, July 31, at FastFrame Valencia.
COC’s Azad Markosian Commits to Austin Peay State University
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
