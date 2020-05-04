Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced a 10% total decline in violent crimes compared to 2019, with a decrease of 4% in criminal homicides and a 33% drop in rapes reported.

During a press conference Monday broadcast from the Sherman Block Building in Los Angeles, Villanueva said property crimes also fell by 8%.

The only noticeable difference, he said, is in grand theft of vehicles, likely increased because of more people staying home and fewer places to park.

Villanueva recommended neighborhood awareness programs, and calling local law enforcement agencies for area checks and increased visibility.

Since Sunday, March 29, there were three COVID-19-related citations and 55 arrests.

Personnel quarantined because of COVID-19 totaled 1,185, with 818 of them sworn and 367 civilians.

There were 84 sworn and 32 civilian staff who tested positive for the disease.

Almost 1,000 employees have returned to work, with 689 of them sworn and 310 of them civilian.

Inmates quarantined numbered 3,287, with 183 isolated since the pandemic began, 123 who tested positive, and 55 fully-recovered.