Vin Scully, Other Notables Inducted into California Hall of Fame

Gov. Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Museum inducted the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony Tuesday. This posthumous class of trailblazers in public service, sports, music, and entertainment joins over 100 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s innovative spirit.
California Hall of Fame 16th Class Inductees:
Vin Scully: L.A. Dodgers Broadcaster
Carrie Fisher: Actress and Screenwriter
Maggie Gee: Pilot and Physicist
Etta James: Singer
Jose Julio Sarria: LGBTQ Rights Activist and Pioneer
Shirley Temple Black: Actress and Public Servant
Archie Williams: Olympic Gold Medalist and Educator
Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science and sports.
