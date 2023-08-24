Vin Scully, Other Notables Inducted into California Hall of Fame

When Dr. Marius Bahnean applied to the music faculty at The Master’s University, he wasn’t expecting his first interview to be with a Bible professor.

The luxury cigar market continues to boom, and Genuine Cigars is excited to announce new offerings and an updated experience for visitors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Museum yesterday inducted the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony.

It’s that time again! Summer break is in the rear-view mirror and school is back in session.

Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset.

The Circle of Hope, Inc. Board of Directors has issued a statement to inform supporters of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.

It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.

The California State Auditor removed the state’s transportation infrastructure from its “high-risk list” Thursday after 16 years in recognition of the progress California has made in rebuilding and upgrading the state transportation system in recent years.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 181 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

A very popular and effective course to help people become more emotionally resilient is now being offered for free to the community.

Applications will open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester on Friday, Sept. 1.

After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.

The Master's University athletic director Chris Beck announces the hiring of Craig DeSpain as the university's new director of golf.

FS Design Group, an interior planning and design firm, completed a 50,000-square-foot, $1.5 million space consolidation and redesign of Advanced Bionics’ office in Santa Clarita.

A California State University, Northridge communication studies professor has collaborated with a team of Cornell researchers to develop and test novel e-cigarette warnings messages with two key and divergent populations: non-smoking youth and adult smokers.

The Hollywood Reporter recently released its 2023 list of Top 25 American Film Schools, with CalArts’ School of Film/Video retaining its number five spot from last year.

Sept. 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Family Orientation Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Thurmond Hosts Roundtable to Discuss Rising Antisemitism State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an important virtual roundtable discussion, Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism, to discuss the role of education in addressing antisemitism.

National Park Service Launches ‘My Park Story’ Podcast The National Park Service is premiering a new podcast called "My Park Story" Wednesday about the stories of individuals who share unique connections to NPS in parks and in their communities.

Today in SCV History (Aug. 23) 1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [

- First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [ story

Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on "School Culture and Climate."