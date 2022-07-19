Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School

The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.

Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent of the Hart District, made the announcement of Ferry’s new position on Monday, July 18 in a post on the district’s website.

“I am pleased to welcome Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School starting July 18,” said Kuhlman. “Mr. Ferry has previously served with distinction as principal at both Saugus High School and Rio Norte Junior High School. Mr. Ferry is an outstanding and experienced instructional leader known for his ability to forge positive relationships and to foster a genuine sense of community. I believe Mr. Ferry is exactly the right person to build on the established successes at Castaic High School.”

In May 2017 Ferry was named principal of Saugus High School, replacing Bill Bolde who retired after 14 years with the Hart District. Ferry was the principal of Saugus at the time of the Nov. 14, 2019 Saugus school shooting which claimed three lives.

His first job as a school principal in the Hart District came in 2014 when Ferry was named principal of Rio Norte Junior High School.

Prior to assuming his duties at Rio Norte, Ferry worked as an assistant principal at Valencia High School from 2007 to 2017. He began his career in the Hart District as a special education teacher, a position he held for nine years, then became the director of Valencia High School’s ASB program for four years.

Ferry is a graduate of the University of Oregon where he was captain of the football team. He majored in history where he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

