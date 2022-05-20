header image

1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
| Friday, May 20, 2022
VIPO

The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.

Barry Townsend, CPO founded Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics in 1982 and served as practitioner and President until 2010 when his son Trevor Townsend, CPO and business partner Jim Bernardino, CPO took over the business.

Over the past four decades VIPO has grown by consistently expanding locations with two accredited facilities in Bakersfield and Newhall.

Highlights of VIPO can be found with the following: American Orthotics and Prosthetic Association, American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics, American Academy of Orthotists and Prosthetist, Orthotics and Prosthetics Group of America, American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association, NCOPE-Accredited Residency Site.

“I am proud to carry out the legacy of my late father Barry Townsend, CPO that he created 40 years ago. VIPO is dedicated to
continually expanding our staff’s clinical knowledge and expertise with the latest technology and unmatched patient care. Over
the past 40 years I have witnessed VIPO grow from a one-man practitioner office to now a 9-practitioner practice. In the past 40
years, we have touched approximately 86,000 people allowing them to ‘Step into Their Future,” said Trevor Townsend, President.

VIPO’s family consists of 35 employees with several who have been with the company for 20-plus years. The company supports community health fairs, employee played softball teams, limb loss support events, sponsoring local children’s athletic teams,
American Heart Association, employee participation in the Bakersfield Marathon and the Veterans of Foreign Wars car show.

“As I grew in my profession, I was looking for a place that reminded me of home. When asked to work
for VIPO little did I know this would be that special place where I could enhance patients’ lives and help them regain their
independence,” said Jim Bernardino. “VIPO has always had that family-owned feel but strives to be on the cutting edge of technology to provide the best patient treatment options. It is for these reasons I have been here for over 25 years. VIPO has grown over the years able to weather a depression and a pandemic and plans on being here another 40 years.”

VIPO plans many celebratory events throughout the rest of the year for patients, referral sources and colleagues.
