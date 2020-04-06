Virtual College Tours for Hart Dist. Students This Week

With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.

Sessions will be held Monday through Friday, April 6-10. There is one ZOOM link per day and students/parents are encouraged to join in during the sessions that interest them. It is suggested that attendees sign in early and follow the easy instructions for download or use the password “college” if they want to join as a guest.

Schedule subject to change/additions. The final session schedule with links will be posted by Sunday evening on www.collegeclick.org and the CollegeClick Facebook page.

Monday 4/6 – session link: https://zoom.us/j/911554102?pwd=YWR1L2VPUUxWRkJKM1E5QWwzM2RqZz09

10:00AM- Open Q&A on College Admissions: College Click CEO: Donna Siegel and WiSH Education Foundation Executive Director Amy Daniels

10:30AM-CSUN Student: Kelly Nadeau

11:00AM– Nursing Programs: RN/BSN/PHN Bryana Waage

12:30PM – St John’s Univ. NYC Students: Josephine and Sophie Smolsky

1:00PM– Pace Univ. Student: Matthew Smolsky

1:30PM– Duquesne Univ., Pittsburgh Student: Daniel Smolsky

2:00PM– Univ. of Alabama Student: Taryn Toledo

2:30PM– Duke Univ. and D1 Lacrosse Student: Anne Crabill

3:00PM– Texas Christian Univ. Student: Macy Thompson

3:30PM– SDSU Engineering Student: Kyle Butler

Tuesday 4/7 – session link: https://zoom.us/j/165282571?pwd=ZUhGZWVvVHc5NnVnMmN3RFdTalovUT09

10:00AM– Univ. of New Mexico and WUE Schools: Recruitment Specialist Gary Bednorz

11:00AM– Thrivent and College Financial Decisions: Melanie Meyer

12:00PM– Mid-Atlantic Schools; Rutgers, Penn State, and Univ. of Delaware: CEO of Educated Quest, Stuart Nachbar

1:00PM– Michigan State Univ. : Manager of Recruitment, Daniel Siedman

2:00PM– Univ. of Wisconsin at Madison: Student, Nicole Whitehead

2:30PM– NYU Clive Davis School of Music Student: Chloe Schwartz

Wednesday 4/8 – session link: https://zoom.us/j/693606447?pwd=VlNVejRFdXFkOTU1bHFZM0craE5jdz09

9:00AM– Syracuse Univ.: Assistant Director of Admissions, Janet Recchia-Shusca

10:00AM– College Costs and Soft Skills: MA/ CEP Professor at UCLA, Julia Varriale

11:00AM– BA and BFA at Otis School of Design and Univ. of Pacific: Former Head of Admissions, Ed Schoenberg

12:00PM- BS/MD Programs: Independent Consultant, John Catalano

1:00PM- Canadian Schools: Verve Smith, 20-year Independent Educational Consultant in Toronto, Ted Saldago

2:30PM- Univ. of Washington Student: Madison Wolpert

3:00PM- STEM Admissions Process: CEO of Common Sense College Counseling and Former Admissions volunteer at Stanford Univ., Anne Holmdahl

Thursday 4/9 – session link: https://zoom.us/j/962533100?pwd=a01wekRjUitNdVZ1eGNjKzJHVWErdz09

10:00AM– University of Pittsburgh: Enrollment Services Manager, Kelsey O’Neill

11:00AM– Benefits and Types of Gap Year Programs based in New Jersey: CEO at Center for Interim Programs, Holly Bull

12:00PM– Georgia Institute of Technology: Regional Director of Admissions, Ashley Brookshire

1:00PM– USC Student: Monica Hamilton

1:30PM– US Air Force Academy Student: Rijker Hutson

2:00PM- Cal Poly, SLO Engineering Student: Brett Butler

2:30PM- College of the Canyons Admissions Representative

Friday 4/10 – session link: https://zoom.us/j/104306229?pwd=SWVDdVJYUmZFMXhGdHpwb3JCQVlZUT09

11:00AM- Arizona State Univ. ; Greater Los Angeles Admissions Rep, Claire Joy

12:00PM– Belmont University Student: Haley Moore

12:30PM-Univ. of Utah Student: Elizabeth Groscost

1:00PM– UC Berkeley Student: Alexandra Groscost

1:30PM-UCLA Students: John and Nelson Campbell

2:00PM– Pepperdine Univ. Student: Jessica Campbell