Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita

Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office. The all-new Virtual Disc Golf League, which will kick-off in June, will pit Santa Clarita’s best disc golfers against one another and allow new players to sharpen their skills in a fun, safe and free environment.

Registration for the Virtual Disc Golf League runs from June 1–26, 2020, and players must sign up online at santa-clarita.com/DiscGolf prior to the deadline to be accepted into the league. Once registered, all players will be required to complete two rounds of disc golf at the Central Park course prior to the end of the day on June 26, and report their scores by email to adultsports@santa-clarita.com.

After registration closes, all preliminary scores reported will be used to assign players into groups for league play. The number of registered players will be used to determine the number of groups in the league. Players will compete against others in their group over the course of the league season and the winner of each group will win a prize when the competition is completed.

The Virtual Disc Golf League is open to players of all skill levels and will officially begin on Sunday, July 5, using a singles stroke play format and will continue for one month. Players will be required to submit a one-round score on the Central Park course each week. Adult Sports staff will adjust basket locations every other week to create new course configurations as the competition progresses.

For more information about the Virtual Disc Golf League, please visit santa-clarita.com/DiscGolf or contact the Adult Sports Office at (661) 290-2240.