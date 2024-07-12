Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated

|
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present the monthly Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.
|
A portion of the parking lot at Santa Clarita City Hall is closed due to the installation of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has shared the results of the 2024 Public Opinion Poll. Results reveal high levels of community satisfaction and highlight the key issues that matter most to residents.
|
The city of Santa Clarita annual Road Rehab Program has begun and motorists are advised that overlay work will continue on Whites Canyon Road between Delight Street and Soledad Canyon Road.
|
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy "All's Well That Ends Well" at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.
|
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will present the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival annual summer production which includes “An Evening of Absurdity” and “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).
|
Timothy Andrew Nemeckay, 64, of Park City, Utah, was sentenced on July 10 to 12 months and one day imprisonment, and 24 months supervised release. In September 2023, Nemeckay admitted to wire fraud, which involved misappropriating approximately $1.7 million from investors investing in the development of a brewery and restaurant in Park City, Utah and Santa Clarita.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a traffic advisory for residents of Stevenson Ranch.
|
The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.
|
The City of Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Symphony of Colors,” featuring the works of Santa Clarita Valley contemporary impressionist artist Zony Gordon.
|
1900
- Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story
]
|
After meeting in closed session on Wednesday, July 10, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced its unanimous decision to place Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook on administrative leave, effective Monday, July 15.
|
Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association Friday, Aug. 2, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where an update on the Valencia Town Center will be presented.
|
Calling all dog lovers! The 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's announced its search for a dog mascot.
|
Sagittarius Ponderosa, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Skylar Reede, will begin its run at The MAIN beginning Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.
|
Nicole Miller was recently awarded Zontian of the Year 2024 at Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Installation of Officers.
|
Have you ever wanted to paint the surface of an ice rink? Now’s your chance!
|
The number of young people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is steadily persisting, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are tackling the problem head on.
|
2007
- Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story
]
|
Premier Theatrical Productions have announced a limited engagement of the critically acclaimed musical, “The Lincolns of Springfield,” at the Colony Theater in the Burbank Town Center.
|
Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Home Depot will pay $750,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging violation of a state law mandating cash redemption for gift cards under $10.
