Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated

A portion of the parking lot at Santa Clarita City Hall is closed due to the installation of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.

Vistor parking to City Hall has been relocated to the side and back of City Hall.

Santa Clarita City Hall is open to the public:

Monday – Thursday

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on city of Santa Clarita services visit https://santaclarita.gov/services.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...