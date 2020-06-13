Vista Valencia Owners Consider Possible Nursing Facility on Portion of Golf Course

New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.

The conceptual plan considers the conversion of about 21 acres of the 125-acre golf course into a continuing care retirement community and a 100-bed skilled nursing facility. It also includes the renovation and re-routing of the existing course and driving range facility, renovations to its clubhouse, and expanded event space, according to James Chow, senior planner with the city.

The owners, Vista Valencia LLC, are contemplating the plans but there’s no sign of moving forward anytime soon, according to golf course General Manager Mike Nix.

“I know that the owners are looking at some different configurations of the golf course. There’s nothing definite right now; it’s just been considered. These things take some time to put together but nothing in the near future,” he said Friday.

The city has not heard from the owners since February, when they submitted a concept proposal through Santa Clarita’s “One Stop Review,” which is a preliminary look by multiple city departments of development projects, according to Jason Crawford, economic development director for the city.

“That is the latest. (The owners) submitted a concept proposal through our ‘One Stop Review,’ where we give them feedback from different city departments, not an official application, just so that they can test the waters.”

Should Vista Valencia LLC move forward with a formal submittal of the project, any such request would require significant public outreach, public hearing noticing, a comprehensive environmental review process, and eventual City Council approval, said Chow.

A zone change would also be required as the property is currently zoned as open space. The land was zoned as such in the 1960s, according to Crawford.

Nix said he does not believe the effects of the pandemic, which have temporarily shut down many venues, is the reason for a pause in conceptual plans. In the past, previous plans to tear down the golf course or a portion of the course have fallen through.

Vista Valencia Golf Course is currently accepting reservations online and plans to open its driving range on June 13, said Nix.