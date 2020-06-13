[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Vista Valencia Owners Consider Possible Nursing Facility on Portion of Golf Course
| Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
Vista Valencia Golf Course
A golfer carts his clubs back to his car at the Vista Valencia Golf Course on Sunday. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

 

New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.

The conceptual plan considers the conversion of about 21 acres of the 125-acre golf course into a continuing care retirement community and a 100-bed skilled nursing facility. It also includes the renovation and re-routing of the existing course and driving range facility, renovations to its clubhouse, and expanded event space, according to James Chow, senior planner with the city.

The owners, Vista Valencia LLC, are contemplating the plans but there’s no sign of moving forward anytime soon, according to golf course General Manager Mike Nix.

“I know that the owners are looking at some different configurations of the golf course. There’s nothing definite right now; it’s just been considered. These things take some time to put together but nothing in the near future,” he said Friday.

The city has not heard from the owners since February, when they submitted a concept proposal through Santa Clarita’s “One Stop Review,” which is a preliminary look by multiple city departments of development projects, according to Jason Crawford, economic development director for the city.

“That is the latest. (The owners) submitted a concept proposal through our ‘One Stop Review,’ where we give them feedback from different city departments, not an official application, just so that they can test the waters.”

Should Vista Valencia LLC move forward with a formal submittal of the project, any such request would require significant public outreach, public hearing noticing, a comprehensive environmental review process, and eventual City Council approval, said Chow.

A zone change would also be required as the property is currently zoned as open space. The land was zoned as such in the 1960s, according to Crawford.

Nix said he does not believe the effects of the pandemic, which have temporarily shut down many venues, is the reason for a pause in conceptual plans. In the past, previous plans to tear down the golf course or a portion of the course have fallen through.

Vista Valencia Golf Course is currently accepting reservations online and plans to open its driving range on June 13, said Nix.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Report of Stolen Vehicle in SCV Leads to Deputy-Involved Shooting in Palmdale
A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14, just north of Interstate 5, led to a deputy-involved shootout Friday night in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials said.
Vista Valencia Owners Consider Possible Nursing Facility on Portion of Golf Course
New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.
City Announces Plans to Hold Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita announced on its social media page Saturday the annual fireworks show, Spirit of America, will go on.
County Parks to Begin Free Summer Lunch, Snack Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation begins the 2020 Free Summer Lunch and Snack Program on Tuesday, June 16, at 49 locations.
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 70,476 Countywide, 2,728 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,728 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 75 more than reported Thursday.
More than 90 Complaints Filed Against SCV Businesses Suspected of Violating Health Order
Under stricter lockdown restrictions, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health through last month received more than 90 complaints of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley suspected of being in violation of its health officer order, according to officials.
COC Soccer Alumna Casey Wesley Now on COVID-19 Front Lines
Casey Wesley was just a freshman when she took the pitch as a member of the College of the Canyons women's soccer team for the final game of the 2011 regular season.
June 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m.
New Medical Clinic Coming to Henry Mayo
The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
Message from CIF Southern Section Commissioner on Possible Return of Fall Sports
Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.
June 17: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
Comfort Zone | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
Villanueva, Diez Hold SCV Law Enforcement Town Hall
During a virtual town hall meeting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez discussed new policing policies, body cameras for deputies and budgetary cuts.
Deputy Struck in Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Collision
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.
June 26: Smith, Insurance Commissioner Partner for Tele-Town Hall on Small Business Resources
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
Academy Announces Next Phase of Equity, Inclusion Initiatives
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the next phase of its equity and inclusion initiative, Academy Aperture 2025.
New Principals Named at Hart School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District has made several moves with principals after Academy of the Canyons Principal Dr. Pete Getz was named Director of Students Services.
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Reopen Our Hospitals | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
City’s Eat Local Program Looks to Expand Restaurants onto Sidewalks, Parking Spaces
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch the Eat Local Program for restaurants in commercial centers that wish to expand outdoor seating on private sidewalks and private parking spaces.
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Castaic Brush Fire Held to 5 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a 5-acre blaze in Castaic Thursday afternoon.
