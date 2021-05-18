Vivint Home Security Names Santa Clarita Top 20 Safest Community in U.S.

Santa Clarita has been named one of the safest communities in the United States by Vivint Home Security in their official Vivint Home Security Safest Cities report for 2021. Each year, Vivint uses data from a combination of sources to recognize the safest communities across the country and the role they play keeping families safe from violent crime, property crime and natural disasters. The 2021 list includes small suburbs, large metropolitan hubs, beach towns, mountain escapes and many others in between. Vivint Home Security named Santa Clarita as the No. 7 safest community in the country for 2021.

Communities in some of the FBI’s safest states, such as Maine New Hampshire and Vermont, made the list. In a surprising trend, more than one-third of the communities listed are in California, which is typically considered a less-safe state. As this case illustrates, there can be a substantial swing in crime rates, even between neighboring communities.

To build their list of safest cities, Vivint combined internal data from many U.S. markets with both public crime and economic data. They used the FBI’s Crime in the United States report to collect violent and property crime records, as well as information on community investments into law enforcement and the number of officers per capita. The United States Census Bureau also provided information on unemployment rates, job growth, household income and cost of living standards. To break ties between communities, Vivint looked to their investments into the well-being of city residents, such as healthcare initiatives, natural disaster prevention and even sustainable environmental policies.

Santa Clarita was named to the list due to their positive growth in income, low unemployment and the accomplishments of the local education system placing them in the top 12% nationally, according to U.S. News and World Report. The violent crime and property crime rates in Santa Clarita are also significantly lower than the national average, due in part to a large law enforcement presence and a commitment to community safety among residents. These crime rates also helped Santa Clarita best neighboring Huntington Beach to rank one spot ahead of the less-populated community.

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://vivint.security.

