TMU Women’s Volleyball Takes NAIA Opening Round Win

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday, Nov. 22 in The MacArthur Center in four sets to move on to the NAIA Championship Tournament.

TMU’s middle blockers continued to dominate, with senior McKenna Brady notching 13 kills and four blocks. Bella Amet finished with a team-high 14 kills.

The Lady Mustangs got out to a hot start in the opening set, as Amet opened the game with three kills for The Master’s. TMU proceeded to go on a 14-1 run to take its largest lead at 23-9. A kill from Macy Gebhards sealed the first set win for TMU.

“Our middles continued to be really effective,” TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner said. “That was possible because we passed the ball really well and served really well. Those were the two things that pushed us over the edge and helped us win that game.”

The second set remained close as the game was tied at 9-9, with TMU holding a slim lead throughout the majority of the set. But the Lady Mustangs rallied at the end of the frame, putting together a run of four straight points, capped by a Krista Brady service ace, to take control.

With its season on the line, Texas A&M Texarkana continued to battle. TMU jumped out to leads of 12-7 and 19-15 but a 9-0 run from the Eagles put the team on the brink of extending the game. TMU tried to claw back with a kill from Aaralyn Nicholls , but an Eagles kill shut the door on the third set.

The Master’s came out swinging in the fourth and final set, leading by as much as nine, thanks to a 5-0 run. TMU continued to put the Eagles in bad situations defensively and Brady ended TMU’s final 2025 game in The MacArthur Center with a kill.

The Lady Mustangs had 11 service aces with Sierra Hale totaling seven of them. Kate Wagner had 35 assists and led the squad with 17 digs.

TMU advances to the NAIA Championship final site Dec. 3-9 in Sioux City, Iowa, with opponent to be determined.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...