Volunteer at Hart Park Barnyard

Love animals and the outdoors? You can help maintain a special part of William S. Hart Park by joining as a barnyard volunteer and caring for chickens, ducks, geese, horses, donkeys, rabbits, turkeys and more.

Tasks:

Help clean animal enclosures (use rakes, shovels, etc.)

Prepare animal meals (ex. scoop pellets, sort, wash, cut vegetables/fruits)

Scrub and clean animal food and water dishes

Help groom animals (ex. brush and bathe)

Stimulate animal minds by feeding treats, going on walks, offering toys/treats, cooling off with mist when hot, and repositioning of enclosure tables/chairs

Help with other duties as assigned by city staff

Age: 14 and up

Time/Days:

Tuesday through Saturday between 6 and 10 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two hours during that window

You don’t need to be available every day. Any time you can help is appreciated.

Important:

This is an outdoor opportunity.

Volunteers must be able to stand for long periods of time, able to lift 20 pounds.

Volunteers must be comfortable working outdoors in varying weather and be comfortable around farm animals and typical sights and smells.

This is an interest list. Signing up does not guarantee placement.

All volunteers, regardless of their age, must register and accept the city’s waivers.

All adult volunteers must be fingerprinted and cleared before starting as a barnyard volunteer. Selected volunteers can expect to receive the next steps from city staff.

For the general volunteer registration form visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/volunteer_registration.

William S. Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Contact Gabby Vera, gvera@santa-clarita.com, (661) 250-3708.

