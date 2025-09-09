Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.

Whether you help beautify the courtyard at the ARTree Community Arts Center, restore the historic Saugus Train Station dock with the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, mulch a playground to create a safer space for children, clean up the Chuck Pontius Commuter-Rail Trail or do light gardening outside the William S. Hart Park Mansion, you’ll be making a lasting impact in your community.

Volunteering on Make a Difference Day is more than just lending a hand, it’s a chance to strengthen connections and build pride in the place we call home. Every project completed supports City departments and local nonprofits, improves shared spaces and shows the collective power of neighbors working side-by-side. It’s the perfect opportunity for individuals looking to give back, families wanting to spend meaningful time together and community groups eager to make a visible difference in Santa Clarita.

All volunteers must pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Minors who would like to volunteer must be registered under a parent or guardian’s account. Let’s work together as a community and create lasting change on Make A Difference Day.

For more information and to register to volunteer, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Gabby Vera at gvera@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...