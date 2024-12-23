header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
| Monday, Dec 23, 2024
homeless count

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.

Residents are encouraged to volunteer to help complete the count which will take place from 7 p.m. until midnight, on Tuesday, Jan, 21. Volunteers will begin and end their operation at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350 where they will be placed into teams before heading out into the field to count. Similar to last year, an application collection software with mapping capabilities will be used to collect information. Participants will need a smartphone to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app. If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed into a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone.

Registration can be completed online at TheyCountWillYou.org. Early registration is highly encouraged to support adequate planning for the event.

For more information on the count please visit TheyCountWillYou.org. Residents can also contact Tyson Pursley, Bridge to Home’s Clinical Supervisor, at tyson.pursley@btohome.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs

Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications

Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is hosting a call for vendors for its return April 12 and 13, 2025.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation

Dec. 21-Jan. 1: Valencia Branch of Santa Clarita Public Library Closed for Renovation
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that renovations are coming to the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch. The Valencia Branch will be temporarily closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, for a flooring renovation project.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library

Jan. 6: Homeschool Information Meeting at Canyon Country Library
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy library will host a homeschool information meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Confirms Human H5 Bird Flu Case in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a human case of H5 bird flu in an adult who was exposed to livestock infected with H5 Bird flu at a worksite.
Public Health Confirms Human H5 Bird Flu Case in L.A. County
CalArtian Filmmakers Premiere Works at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025
The International Film Festival Rotterdam unveiled the first highlights of its 54th edition, set to take place in the Netherlands from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9. Among the lineup are world premieres by two filmmakers who graduated from California Institue of the Arts.
CalArtian Filmmakers Premiere Works at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025
SCV Water Announces ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarita Valley Water vice president and longtime local, the 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship application is available.
SCV Water Announces ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteer for the 2025 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
L.A. County Secures $1M Grant to Bolster Beach Resilience
Los Angeles County will receive $1 million from the California Ocean Protection Council to advance coastal resilience efforts to protect the county’s iconic beaches from climate change-accelerated erosion threats, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has announced.
L.A. County Secures $1M Grant to Bolster Beach Resilience
Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan
The new year is just around the corner and with the change of the calendar, we will be in the homestretch of the city’s Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025 (SC2025).
Ken Striplin | Fourth Year of the SC2025 Strategic Plan
FYI Holds Annual Holiday Party for Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence held its annual holiday celebration for all the organization’s local foster youth and allies.
FYI Holds Annual Holiday Party for Local Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic individuals with a passion for swimming, exceptional customer service and community engagement to join the lifeguard team.
Santa Clarita Seeks Applicants for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
California State Parks is calling all outdoor enthusiasts to step into the new year with a breath of fresh air. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, State Parks will host its highly anticipated First Day Hikes, offering over 90 guided hikes at more than 70 of California’s most iconic and breathtaking parks.
Jan. 1: California State Parks First Day Hikes
Dec. 21: Residential No Burn Day in Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Saturday, Dec. 21, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 21: Residential No Burn Day in Santa Clarita Valley
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to avoid consuming or feeding to their pets raw milk due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows.
Public Health Warns Against Consuming Raw Milk
Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is hosting a call for vendors for its return April 12 and 13, 2025.
Feb. 3: Deadline for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Vendors Applications
Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents to remain vigilant as the holidays approach and to use the preventive tools available to protect the county’s most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.
Protect the Most Vulnerable from COVID-19 this Holiday Season
Jan. 18: Zonta Lifeforward Workshop ‘All About Communication’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free Lifeforward workshop "All About Communication" on Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway. Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 18: Zonta Lifeforward Workshop ‘All About Communication’
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
Start the new year off with a InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Kindred Spirits, 24510 Town Center Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 14: InfluenceHER Building Transformative Mutual Mentorship
CalArtians Among Sundance 2025 Lineup
The Sundance Institute has unveiled the eagerly anticipated program for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the country’s premier stage for independent cinema.
CalArtians Among Sundance 2025 Lineup
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Every year at my Foster Youth Holiday Party, it seems like the presents and kids’ smiles get bigger and bigger!
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
Annett Davis, the head coach of both the women's volleyball team and the beach volleyball team at The Masters University, has decided to step down as the head coach of the women's indoor volleyball team.
TMU Coach Davis to Focus on Beach Volleyball, Hafner Hired as Indoor Coach
West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Naomi Kim, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the Congressional Award’s highest award: The Gold Medal.
West Ranch High’s Naomi Kim Earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift
As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.
Dec. 24-25: CHP Maximum Enforcement, Home for the Holidays, Safety is Best Gift
SCVNews.com