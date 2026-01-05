Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.

Residents are needed to volunteer in order to help complete the count. The count will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Volunteers will begin and end their operation at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway). Participants will be assigned to teams and go out into the field to conduct the count. Similar to last year, a data collection software, with mapping, will be used to collect information. Participants will need a smartphone in order to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app. If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed in a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone.

Registration can be completed online at TheyCountWillYou.org. Early registration is highly encouraged to support adequate planning for the event.

For more information on the count or how to register as a volunteer, please visit TheyCountWillYou.org or SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Residents can also contact Tyson Pursley, Bridge to Home’s Clinical Supervisor, at Tyson.Pursley@btohome.org.

