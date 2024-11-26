Volunteer Hub: Connecting Volunteers with Local Causes

The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites all to a Ugly Sweater themed Square Dance, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists to be extra cautious as a record number of Southern California residents are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Performing Arts Center will host America's Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan's show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to supporting a motion to evaluate the feasibility of instituting a new department to spearhead the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness.

As official Neighborhood Champions for the 6th year, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an annual event founded by American Express, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 (all day).

Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Deputies and investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson's Ranch community over the span of one week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in marking the 36th annual World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

In a three-set sweep, The Master's University women's volleyball team advanced out of the opening round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament over the Benedictine (KS) Ravens Saturday night, Nov. 23 in The MacArthur Center.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample. Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus.

The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.

As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.

College of the Canyons football closed out its 2024 campaign with an exciting 26-21 victory over Mt. San Jacinto College in the Southern California Football Association Jersey Mike's Valencia Bowl at Cougar Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo Join a community discussion on retail theft Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. featuring California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a panel of industry experts.

Dec. 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.

Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace The 4th Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will take place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.

No. 12 Canyons Women’s Volleyball to Begin 3C2A SoCal Regionals College of the Canyons will enter the postseason as the No. 12 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Women's Volleyball Southern California Regional Playoffs.