Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches for 2023 Sought by Santa Clarita

Volunteer youth sports coaches are sought for a variety of programs offered by the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports.
2023 Youth Sports Coaches: Spring T-Ball and Coach Pitch
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Coach Pitch, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.
All interested volunteers must complete this online Volunteer Coach application and have fingerprints on file with the City of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.
Games and practice will be held at different loctions throughout the city of Santa Clarita
2023 Youth Sports Coaches: Spring 5-on-5 Flag Football
Do you enjoy flag football, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Flag Football League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.
Games and practices will be held at Central Park.
Central Park
27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
2023 Youth Sports Coaches: Spring Volleyball
Do you enjoy volleyball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Volleyball League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.
Games and practices will be held at different loctions throughout the city of Santa Clarita
To apply for volunteer coaching opportunities contact:
Justin Santos at (661) 250-3756.
