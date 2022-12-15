Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.

Residents are needed to volunteer in order to help complete the count. The count will take place from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m., on Jan. 24 and volunteers will begin and end their operation at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Volunteers will be placed into teams and go out into the field to count. Similar to last year, a mobile application will be used to collect information.

Participants will need a smartphone in order to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app. If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed in a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone. Training and support for the mobile app will be provided. Residents are encouraged to sign up in teams but can also register individually.

For more information on the count or how to register as a volunteer, please visit TheyCountWillYou.org or SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Residents can also contact Chris Najarro, Bridge to Home’s Executive Director, at chris.najarro@btohome.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...