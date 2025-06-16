Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.

Starting mid-July volunteers will be needed to help run the storefront, duties could include customer service, sorting, pricing, cashiering and sales.

Requirements for the position include:

Live near the Discovery Shop.

Reliable, work well with others.

Complete online and in-person training.

Available during shop hours which are typically 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., but varies by day and location.

The ACS Discovery Shop is located at 26570 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, California 91350.

The shifts needed are weekend afternoons but other weekday opportunities will be available as well.

Go to the Cancer.org website and fill out the paperwork and after a week or so stop by the shop to ask the Manager to check on the application.

Like this: Like Loading...