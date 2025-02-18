header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
Cowboyw Festival

The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

Cowboys and Cowgirls are needed to volunteer at the annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Volunteers will help with a variety of positions, including:

Greeters

Volunteer Check-In

Merchandise Helpers

Food Court Runners

Activity Helpers

And other positions as needed.

Ages: 10 years and up.

Dates: Saturday-Sunday, April 12-13.

Time: Various shifts between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita CA 91321

Pre-registration is required at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV

Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility

Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee

Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate

Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
The California Department of Public Health reports seasonal influenza cases and activity are high in California, but it’s not too late to get the flu shot to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
Flu Activity Remains High, But It’s Not Too Late to Get Vaccinated
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 15: VIA 2025 Workforce Development Conference The Future of Work 2.0
Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
Feb. 18: Supervisors to Hear Homelessness Report
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
SCVNews.com