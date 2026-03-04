Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

|
The 30th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities during the event.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 to receive an overview on 2026 events planned by the city of Santa Clarita.
The Master's University men's basketball team pulled off the most improbable win of the season, coming back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to win the GSAC Men's Basketball Championship 77-74 in The MacArthur Center on Monday, March 2.
WalletHub, a free personal finance app, reports the residents of Santa Clarita possess the sixth most credit cards per person in the United States.
The College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for nearly 40 personal best times and marks during the annual Cuyamaca College Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 28 with the women's squad claiming its first team victory of the season.
Circle of Hope’s most anticipated night of the year returns on Saturday, March 28, as Vine2Wine once again brings the community together for an evening of wine, cuisine and compassion.
College of the Canyons swimming and diving competed at the two-day Mt. San Antonio College Invitational Feb. 27-28, with the Cougars turning in a number of strong individual performances.
Innovation guides how Santa Clarita brings the community together through its events and programming. Each year, the city introduces new ways to engage residents and highlight what makes Santa Clarita unique.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs: A 2-Part Workshop Series." Part 1, "Business Structure – Choosing Smart from the Start," will be presented on Wednesday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is holding a Dodgers Opening Weekend Raffle fundraiser with a live drawing scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.
Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.
The Valley Industry Association will host "VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean" on Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
At its Feb. 17, regular meeting, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors approved an ordinance establishing penalties relating to water theft from fire hydrants as well as corresponding revisions to its Customer Service Policy.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Rustic Roots: The California West" art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.
In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
TMU baseball was swept by Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 28 in a 14-9 loss in Fullerton.
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University took advantage of 17 Hope International turnovers to defeat the Royals 78-73 in the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals Friday, Feb. 27 in Fullerton.
College of the Canyons baseball was able to hold off a late-inning comeback bid from Oxnard College to get past the Condors 8-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
<strong>1938</strong> - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap3101t.jpg" alt="flooding" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
<strong>1990</strong> - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/jd9002t.jpg" alt="ribbon cutting" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
