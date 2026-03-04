Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

The 30th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities during the event. So saddle up and lend a hand.

Residents 10 years and older who are ready for a fun and rewarding experience are invited to register to volunteer at William S. Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321 on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Opportunities include roles such as food court runners, merchandise assistants, activity helpers and more.

All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place on Wednesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Volunteers will have a chance to learn more about their assignments and expectations, ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival to prepare them to volunteer for the event.

For more information about volunteering for the Cowboy Festival and other opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Coordinator Gabby Vera at (661) 250-3708 or volunteers@santaclarita.gov.

