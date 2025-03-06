Volunteers Needed for The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

The 29th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities.

Residents 10-years and older who are ready for a fun and rewarding experience are invited to register to volunteer at William S. Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Opportunities include roles such as food court runners, merchandise assistants, activity helpers and more.

All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place on Wednesday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350. Volunteers will have a chance to learn more about assignments and expectations, ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival to prepare to volunteer for the event.

For more information about volunteering for the Cowboy Festival and other opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Coordinator Gabby Vera at (661) 250-3708 or volunteers@santaclarita.gov.

