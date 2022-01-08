header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Volunteers Sought for Homeless County in SCV
Friday, Jan 7, 2022

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.

Nearly 200 volunteers are sought to identify and count the homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams of two for safety reasons.

The effort, known as the point-in-time count or 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, is essential to understanding how large the region’s homelessness crisis has become. The count must be conducted by Continuum of Care providers to receive federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To volunteer to count SCV’s homeless visit www.theycountwillyou.org
Friday COVID Roundup: New Daily Record Set in LA County

Friday, Jan 7, 2022
County Assessor: Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities

Thursday, Jan 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2021 Annual Report, which once again ranked Santa Clarita No. 5 in highest valued cities.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Booster Eligibility Expanded for 12- to 15-Year-Olds

Thursday, Jan 6, 2022
As cases soared Thursday to the highest level since the start of the pandemic, those vaccinated and boosted continue to be protected from infections and severe illness.
Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches

Thursday, Jan 6, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Postpones Start of In-Person Classes
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County California State University, Northridge will postpone the start of in-person instruction.
SCV Chamber Offers 2022 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will offer area businesses an updated look at employment laws impacting the business community in 2022.
Santa Clarita to Celebrate MLK Day with Unity Walk
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the city of Santa Clarita will host a Unity Walk at Central Park on Monday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
Zonta SCV’s Empower Hour to Address Human Trafficking
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Empower Hour on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom, where ZOE International - another local nonprofit organization - will discuss human trafficking.
Jan. 12: Water Resources, Watershed Committee’s Virtual Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. call-in information is listed below.
Mayor to Discuss 2022 Plans at VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series
Valley Industry Association salutes the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support.
County Assessor: Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2021 Annual Report, which once again ranked Santa Clarita No. 5 in highest valued cities.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Booster Eligibility Expanded for 12- to 15-Year-Olds
As cases soared Thursday to the highest level since the start of the pandemic, those vaccinated and boosted continue to be protected from infections and severe illness.
California Launches Workgroup to Address School Staffing Shortages
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday the formation of a working group to address staff shortages being experienced in California schools.
Long-Term Groundwater Sustainability Plan Approved
The Board of the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency unanimously approved a long-term plan for protecting the local basin, culminating nearly five years of scientific study and extensive public input.
Water Use Warning Still in Effect for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
City Hosting Community-Wide Winter Games Celebration
A global sporting event that unites communities around the world every four years, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will take place from Feb. 2-20 as athletes compete for a gold medal in events such as curling, ski jumping, speed skating and more.
Final Mile Registration Still Open for K-6 Grade Students
Is your K-6 grade student registered for the Santa Clarita Marathon’s Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente?
City Manager’s Monthly Message – January 2022
The start of the new year always brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities.
Zonta Club’s Upcoming Workshop Addresses Cyberbullying
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests
California Water-Wasters Could Soon Face $500 Fines
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Californians will again see water-wasting rules despite a record-breaking month of snow and rain as drought regulators on Tuesday barred residents from washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, watering lawns after rainfall or hosing down driveways and sidewalks.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Health Orders Modified as Omicron Surges
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 27 additional deaths and 26,754 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 48,095 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Advises Vaccines Are Best Protection During Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 24 new deaths and 21,790 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 47,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Canyon Theatre Guild Debuts ‘Clue on Stage’
Join Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, as well as the other characters of the classic board game "Club" at The Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
