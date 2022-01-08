Volunteers Sought for Homeless County in SCV

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.

Nearly 200 volunteers are sought to identify and count the homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams of two for safety reasons.

The effort, known as the point-in-time count or 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, is essential to understanding how large the region’s homelessness crisis has become. The count must be conducted by Continuum of Care providers to receive federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To volunteer to count SCV’s homeless visit www.theycountwillyou.org

