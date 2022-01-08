Volunteers Sought for Homeless County in SCV

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.
Nearly 200 volunteers are sought to identify and count the homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams of two for safety reasons.
The effort, known as the point-in-time count or 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, is essential to understanding how large the region’s homelessness crisis has become. The count must be conducted by Continuum of Care providers to receive federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Empower Hour on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom, where ZOE International - another local nonprofit organization - will discuss human trafficking.
The Board of the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency unanimously approved a long-term plan for protecting the local basin, culminating nearly five years of scientific study and extensive public input.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
A global sporting event that unites communities around the world every four years, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will take place from Feb. 2-20 as athletes compete for a gold medal in events such as curling, ski jumping, speed skating and more.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Californians will again see water-wasting rules despite a record-breaking month of snow and rain as drought regulators on Tuesday barred residents from washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, watering lawns after rainfall or hosing down driveways and sidewalks.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.