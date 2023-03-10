Volunteers Sought for Olive Branch Theatricals

Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone – from performers to audience members.

Currently the theater is growing and has an immediate need for costumers and set builders.

Other volunteer opportunties are also available.

Oliver Branch’s inclusive theater for all includes:

–Sensory Friendly Live Theatre program provides a safe space for those audience members who may have sensitivities or special needs.

–ASL interpretation at select performances as part of our Deaf Live Theatre program.

–Ticket Sponsorship program seeks to provide free tickets to families who are struggling financially.

For more information visit Olive Branch Theatricals.

