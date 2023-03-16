Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Roll up your sleeves and strap on your boots! The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and is searching for the best and brightest volunteers to assist during the event.

Folks 10-years and older who think they have what it takes to help put on one heck of a Cowboy Festival are invited to register to volunteer on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions, including food court runners, shuttle site and festival greeters, merchandise and activity helpers and more.

All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place on April 18, at 7 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Volunteers will have a chance to ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival.

For more information about the Volunteer Round-Up, volunteering for the Cowboy Festival and other opportunities with the city, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Coordinator Gabby Vera at (661) 250-3708 or volunteers@santa-clarita.com.

