Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
| Monday, Jul 28, 2025
River Rally Volunteers

Volunteer registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m.

This year’s River Rally will be held along Wiley Canyon Road, off the Via Princessa Bridge, east of Orchard Village Road, where volunteers will clean a portion of the Santa Clara riverbed just west of Railroad Avenue.

The Santa Clara River, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California. This is what makes the annual River Rally so important, because more than 1,200 volunteers gather each year to clean a portion of the river. This helps to preserve its natural beauty and protect the habitat for various wildlife, including fragile endangered species.

This is a perfect volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, scout troops and businesses. In addition to removing trash and debris from the riverbed, volunteers can sign up to help with logistics, including volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, water and glove distribution and line control. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com/Events by September 19.

All participants must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection such as sunscreen and a hat. Participants should plan to bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated with the opportunity to visit an on-site water refill station, provided by Reel Waste & Recycling.

Participants will receive a green, returnable bracelet during check-in, to be worn during the duration of the event. The bracelet must be returned in exchange for their giveaway item, after time spent completing the riverbed cleanup. All bracelets will be cleaned and reused for future events, aligning with Green Santa Clarita’s values to reduce waste and prevent potential litter from entering the riverbed.

Giveaways will be available to registered volunteers, while supplies last. In addition to a giveaway, volunteers can enjoy Starbucks coffee, a breakfast snack, free Italian Ice and more. Clean-up supplies such as gloves and trash bags will be provided as well.

Volunteers are encouraged to walk or bike to the event, where a free bike valet service will be provided by Incycle. Alternatively, volunteers can ride the local bus transit system for free all day on Sept. 20. A promotional code for a free transit day pass and instructions will be sent in your confirmation email before the event.

This year’s River Rally is extra special as the city of Santa Clarita celebrates the event’s 30th anniversary with new activities and family-friendly fun.

The Environmental Expo will feature interactive games and activities amidst the educational booths focused on sustainability, pollution prevention and protecting the local watershed.

Additionally, this year the city is partnering with the Castaic Animal Care Center to showcase several adoptable dogs at River Rally. Adoption fees will be waived for Santa Clarita residents who adopt a furry friend at the event. For safety reasons, pets are not allowed at this event (excluding those available for adoption at the designated booth).

For more information on the 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

To register for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13540.

For information regarding volunteer registration, email volunteers@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 250-3708.
