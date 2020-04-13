Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.

In compliance with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order related to COVID-19, all registered voters in Congressional District 25 have been mailed a Vote by Mail ballot.

Voters must return their ballot on or postmarked by Election Day, May 12. No return postage is required.

This election will have 22 VBM drop box locations open 24-hours throughout the district. View the full list of participating locations on the Vote by Mail Drop-off page.

Track the status of your ballot online with the VBM status tool.

Beginning May 2, there will be Vote Centers available for the public to vote safely in-person. All Vote Centers will follow public health and safety guidelines.

For more information see the Voting Period landing page.