‘Walk with Me’ Exhibition at Valencia Library

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, “Walk with Me” by photographer Nima Kharrazi, which will be on view through Wednesday, July 30 at the Valencia Library.

The Valencia Library is located at 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.

This collection showcases Kharrazi’s deep appreciation for the natural world and the fleeting, breathtaking moments found within it. Through vivid landscapes and sun-drenched scenes, this exhibition invites viewers on a journey through forests, mountains and coastlines, all captured in pursuit of light.

From fiery sunsets to quiet trails, Kharrazi’s photography reminds us of the beauty and wonder that still surrounds us. His work serves as a visual reminder to pause, breathe and be present with the world’s natural brilliance.

