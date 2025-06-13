‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30

The city of Santa Clarita will present “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch through Wednesday, July 30.

The Valencia Library is located at 23743 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

“Walk with Me” is a breathtaking exhibition that showcases Nima Kharrazi’s deep appreciation for the natural world. Through vivid landscape photography, Kharrazi captures fleeting moments of beauty in forests, along coastlines and atop mountains. A self-described “light chaser,” he follows golden hour glows, fiery sunsets and peaceful trails, inviting viewers to pause, reflect and see the world through his eyes. More than just scenery, his work captures the feeling of wonder and connection that nature inspires.

“I’m the person who’ll pull over on the side of the road, camera in hand, just to capture the way the sun sets a mountain on fire,” says Kharrazi. “I try to bottle up those feelings in my photos, so I can share them with anyone who needs a reminder of how amazing our planet really is.”

To learn more about “Walk with Me” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

