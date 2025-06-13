‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Abstracted," art show which will open Aug 15 thru Sept. 21 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch through Wednesday, July 30.
|
Caltrans has announced that overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic starting Monday, June 16 for pavement rehabilitation.
|
Come join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space to feed our local pollinators and wildlife.
|
The Master's University athletics has finished sixth in the final standings for the Learfield Directors' Cup, which is presented annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.
|
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration is Sunday, June 15.
|
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 4-5 p.m.. Wednesday, June 18 for "Mario Kart Racing," mini golf and more game-inspired activities.
|
Join Santa Clarita's oldest and largest running event, the 41st annual Independence Day Classic, Friday July 4, from 7-10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
Nothing says summer like spending the day at the pool, going to the beach or cooling off at the lake with friends and family.
|
1949
- Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story
]
|
Fairies, a new theatrical production by Phil Lantis, makes its world premiere, July 11-19 at The MAIN.
|
An evening of wonder, music and light awaits as the City of Santa Clarita invites residents to the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony on Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host the "Black & White," art show beginning Thursday, June 19, through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA Gallery.
|
As temperatures rise, the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the County of Los Angeles and public safety agencies, is urging residents to stay prepared and protect their families, pets and homes from the threat of wildfires.
|
Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals (CUPs) Inc's After-Hours Networking Event. It's an event like no other and is open to the community.
|
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
|
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Wild Robot," Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park.
|
Finally Family Homes is thrilled to invite you to its Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mitchell River House in Santa Clarita.
|
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite all to the grand re-opening ribbon, cutting ceremony and movie night of the newly reconstructed Acorn Amphitheater 6 p.m., Saturday, June 28.
|
Open Wings Theater Company has announced its innovative, queer interpretation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," running weekends from June 13-29 at The Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
|
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a car show and fundraiser supporting the Hart Football Program, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 14 at Hart High School.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urging residents who lost their houses in the Eaton Fire to take advantage of a newly launched mortgage relief program.
|
Due to the ongoing demonstrations in the Downtown Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector office will close in-person services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 and at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 13, to keep staff and the public safe.
|
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 24, at 2 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.