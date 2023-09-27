header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 27
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Wallet Hub: Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
| Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023
Water drop


Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of the best and worst cities for women, ranking Santa Clarita as the number five city among those it surveyed.

With the women’s labor force participation rate reaching 57.7% in August, the highest it has been since February 2020, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Women, as well as expert commentary.

In order to identify the best and worst cities for women, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across two key dimensions, “Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being” and “Women’s Health Care & Safety.” Our sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area.

They examined those dimensions using 15 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for women.

After it was determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-27-2023 Wallet Hub: Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
09-27-2023 Princess Cruises Offers First Look Expanded Culinary Options Onboard Future Ship Sun Princess
09-26-2023 Oct. 1: Harvest Festival at Northpark Village Square
09-26-2023 Vendors Sought for ‘Light Up Main Street’
09-26-2023 Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
 The Los Angeles County Department of Education livestreamed their Career Technical Education meeting from the state-of-the-art video studio at Castaic High School.
Castaic High Hosts County Office of Education CTE Livestream
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
Celebrating the fall season, Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, running through Oct. 29.
The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29
Wallet Hub: Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of the best and worst cities for women, ranking SCV as the number 5 city among those it surveyed.
Wallet Hub: Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women
Warning of Algae Bloom Issued for Castaic Lake
The Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae.
Warning of Algae Bloom Issued for Castaic Lake
Oct 7: City Seeks Volunteers for Canyon Country Community Day
Bring family and friends and volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country Community Day on Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
Oct 7: City Seeks Volunteers for Canyon Country Community Day
Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approve Motion to Deliver Long Term Support for Film Industry
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.
Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approve Motion to Deliver Long Term Support for Film Industry
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Still Impact People 65+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 136 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Still Impact People 65+
Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia
Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series at California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
Oct 5: CSUN Library Explores ‘The Enchantment of Poetry’ with Dana Gioia
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Town Halls Scheduled to Discuss Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations
Join the Los Angeles county Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health for town halls throughout LA CoLos Angeles County to provide feedback on a potential new law that will allow residents to legally operate a minature restaurant in their home kitchen, or a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, also known as MEHKOs.
Town Halls Scheduled to Discuss Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations
Kathryn Barger | Statement on Superior Court’s New Bail Policy
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued a statement to share her perspective on the Los Angeles Superior Court’s new bail policy that will be effective Oct. 1.
Kathryn Barger | Statement on Superior Court’s New Bail Policy
Ken Striplin | Make It Date Night at The MAIN
Old Town Newhall has quickly become a one-stop shop for the arts, entertainment, retail and dining. As you enter Main Street, you are greeted with a modern, bustling street, filled with an abundance of dining choices that will create the beginning of a memorable evening.
Ken Striplin | Make It Date Night at The MAIN
Legislation to Halt School Book Bans Signed into Law
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing of Assembly Bill 1078 , which bans “book bans” in schools, prohibits censorship of instructional materials and strengthens California law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities.
Legislation to Halt School Book Bans Signed into Law
Oct. 1: Death and Taxes Swing Band at Club 507 Newhall
Death and Taxes Swing Band will make its debut appearance in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Club 507 Newhall. The Death and Taxes Swing Band is unavoidably swingin'. You've heard all the usual swing bands, time to check out something a little different. Featuring extra danceable arrangements, sultry vocals and a whole lot of rhythm.
Oct. 1: Death and Taxes Swing Band at Club 507 Newhall
Oct. 1: Harvest Festival at Northpark Village Square
The Northpark Village Square is hosting a Harvest Festival in the center on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 1: Harvest Festival at Northpark Village Square
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Theater in a Week at The MAIN
Theatre in a Week presented by Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre will present more original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin. The one-acts will feature mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks, resulting in madcap merriment and touching moments. Each one-act has a different cast, different director and different hilarious storyline prepared in only one week.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Theater in a Week at The MAIN
Vendors Sought for ‘Light Up Main Street’
The Maker’s Marketplace at "Light Up Main Street" to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 is a curated shopping experience at the city of Santa Clarita’s largest holiday event, featuring 20 artisans who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.
Vendors Sought for ‘Light Up Main Street’
Oct. 15: Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 15: Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse
SUSD Earns ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ Recognition
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
SUSD Earns ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ Recognition
Traffic Advisory: Dickason Drive Closed Evenings Until Early 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.
Traffic Advisory: Dickason Drive Closed Evenings Until Early 2024
Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards
It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.
Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo.”
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Councilmember Cameron Smyth | A Digital Transformation
Living in an era where information is easily accessible at the tips of your fingers, one of our goals at the city is to improve our digital presence so that residents can easily find what they are looking for. Whether you are searching for Seasons classes, the latest city news or how to report a pothole in your neighborhood, you should be able to access this all and more online in mere minutes.
Councilmember Cameron Smyth | A Digital Transformation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: