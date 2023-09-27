Wallet Hub: Santa Clarita Ranks Top Five Cities for Women

Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of the best and worst cities for women, ranking Santa Clarita as the number five city among those it surveyed.

With the women’s labor force participation rate reaching 57.7% in August, the highest it has been since February 2020, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Women, as well as expert commentary.

In order to identify the best and worst cities for women, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across two key dimensions, “Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being” and “Women’s Health Care & Safety.” Our sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area.

They examined those dimensions using 15 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for women.

After it was determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities.

