WalletHub: California Residents Spend the Second Highest Percentage of Income on Housing

With housing costs taking up as much as 50% of the median income in some states, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Housing to highlight where owning a home is unaffordable for the average person.

WalletHub analyzed mortgage and home energy payments in each of the 50 states. We then added these costs together and compared them to the median household income in order to determine where people are spending the greatest percentage of their income on housing.

Housing Spending in California (1=Most Expensive; 25=Avg.):

-Average Cost of Housing*: $3,692.14

-Average Cost of Housing* as % of Median Monthly Household Income: 45.99%

-2nd – Average Monthly Mortgage Principal & Interest Payment

-9th – Average Monthly Home Energy Cost

“Homeowners and home buyers have faced whiplash over the past few years, with housing prices soaring and interest rates fluctuating from historic lows back up to the highest rates in more than a decade,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst “In some states, housing costs can take up around 50% of the median income. In order to manage expensive mortgage payments and other key housing costs, it’s important for homeowners to budget effectively.”

*Housing refers to mortgage payments and home energy costs.

