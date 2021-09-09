WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery

WalletHub released a study Wednesday identifying states that are having the most successful recoveries.

California ranked 35th overall in their study when compare to other states.

The data set ranges from the share of population to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.

California’s Total rankings are:

17th – Share of Population Fully Vaccinated

11th – Share of Vaccine Supply Used

3rd – COVID-19 Death Rate

27th – COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate

41st – Share of Hospitals with Staff Shortages

26th – Share of Hospitals with Supply Shortages

42nd – Average Daily Restaurant Visits

16th – Real GDP vs. Pre-COVID Levels

45th – Unemployment Rate vs. Pre-COVID Levels

29th – Total Weekly Job Postings vs. Pre-COVID Levels

40th – Total Weekly Consumer Spending vs. Pre-COVID Levels

These rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 7

To view the full report visit their webpage.

Q&A with WalletHub

ow does a state’s public health recovery impact its economic recovery?

“A state’s public health recovery is essential for its economic recovery. The biggest factors hurting the economy are restrictions on businesses and high unemployment, both of which are a direct result of necessary public health measures put in place to curb the pandemic,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “As COVID-19 cases and deaths decline in a state, the government can loosen restrictions and businesses can hire more as a result. Prioritizing vaccination will speed up the country’s public health recovery, which in turn will accelerate the economic recovery.”

Why are some states able to recover from the pandemic a lot faster than others?

“There are many reasons why some states are able to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than others, some of which are that certain states have done a better job of minimizing COVID-19 transmission and have vaccinated residents at higher rates,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “A state’s climate can have a big impact on its recovery, too. States that are warmer, like Florida, allow people to be outside more easily, which gives extra protection to the elderly and other vulnerable demographics. This has led to an economic boom for warmer states, and as people consider where to relocate after the pandemic, climate and tax rates will be among the biggest factors in their decisions.”

Why does South Dakota rank as having the quickest recovery from COVID-19?

“South Dakota ranks as having the quickest recovery from COVID-19 in part because it is one of only two states in the country whose unemployment rates have decreased between June 2019 and June 2021,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “South Dakota is one of only seven states in which no hospitals reported having supply shortages in the past week, too, and it has one of the lowest shares of COVID-related doctor visits in the past week.”

Why does Louisiana rank as having the slowest recovery from COVID-19?

“Louisiana ranks as having the slowest recovery from COVID-19 in part because it has some of the highest COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates in the country,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Louisiana ranks as the 4th highest when it comes to the share of hospitals reporting staff shortages and has one of the lowest shares of residents ages 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.”

