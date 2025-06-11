WalletHub: May 2025 Changes in Inflation by City

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, June 17.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
In our efforts to improve borrower experience and avoid unnecessary fees, LA County Library will introduce an automatic renewal system which started on June 10, 2025.
With the year-over-year inflation rate at 2.4% in May - a month when the effects of higher tariffs were starting to become more widespread, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its updated report on the Changes in Inflation by City, as well as expert commentary.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department commends the swift and thorough work of the District Attorney’s Office and the Department’s own Internal Affairs Bureau in investigating and charging Deputy Probation Officer Michael Solis with multiple felonies related to the alleged smuggling of alprazolam into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of the intellectual property and private label brands of JOANN, including the development of the beloved Big Twist brands as part of the Michaels portfolio.
SCV Water’s 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continued to meet or surpass rigorous State and Federal drinking water compliance standards in 2024.
1956
- Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Company [story
]
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians return to The MAIN with "Connie," Thursday, June 12, thru Sunday, June 15.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a grand opening ribbon cutting at Veterinary Emergency Group ER for Pets, Wednesday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m.
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare presented an evening of monologues and songs to a packed house at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4, with all proceeds benefiting the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.
The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County's $22.2 million budget reduction.
In celebration of Father's Day, all month long, Teacision Art Gallery will host the "Cars, Coffee & Art" exhibition along with an artist reception, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14.
Following a series of public committee and Board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2025/26 and 2026/27 in June.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of one of the valley’s most anticipated community events—the 2025 Business Expo—taking place on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valencia Town Center at the old Canyons entrance.
Artist Virginia Miranda will hold a artist reception beginning 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 followed by the conclusion to the ongoing auction at 7 p.m. at Valencia Town Center.
On June 6, 2025, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault by 20-year-old De’Angelo Lee Rivera.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Monetizing Your YouTube Channel," on Wednesday, June 18 from 12-1 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting the second weekend of an open-themed pop-up event featuring SCAA artists June 13-15, where "Anything Goes."
Cell and molecular biologist Chhandak Basu, a professor at California State University, Northridge, is an expert in plant and microbial cellular responses to climate change and environmental extremes.
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s commitment to making state services more effective and efficient, the California Department of Motor Vehicles launched Tuesday online renewal for commercial driver’s licenses.
1893
- Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story
]
