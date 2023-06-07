header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
| Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
Water drop


WalletHub released their report on credit card debt, finding Santa Clarita to have the highest increase in debt for the first quarter of 2023.

With household finances already under pressure and the Fed releasing its G19 report today, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its latest Credit Card Debt Study, which found that consumers’ first-quarter paydown was the second-smallest in a decade (just $24 billion). The study also identified the cities with the largest year-over-year increase in credit card debt.

Credit Card Debt in Santa Clarita:

-Q1 2023 Change in Household Debt: $4,779

-Average Household Debt: $19,715

-Q1 2023 Total Change in Debt: $350,258,416

-Total Outstanding Debt: $1,445,024,948

Credit Card Debt Study

-Low Debt Reduction. Consumers started 2023 by paying off $24 billion in credit card debt. That is the second-smallest first-quarter paydown in the past 10 years.

-High Average Household Debt. The average household credit card balance was $9,654 at the beginning of 2023. That’s $2,566 below WalletHub’s projected breaking point for household finances.

-Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards. The best balance transfer credit cards currently offer 0% APRs for the first 12-21 months with no annual fee and low balance transfer fees.

For the full results, visit WalletHub’s Credit Card Debt Study.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined officials from the Northeast Valley Health Corporation to celebrate the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center.
FULL STORY...
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.  
FULL STORY...
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
WalletHub released their report on credit card debt, finding Santa Clarita to have the highest increase in debt for the first quarter of 2023. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano. 
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined officials from the Northeast Valley Health Corporation to celebrate the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center.
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.  
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
WalletHub released their report on credit card debt, finding Santa Clarita to have the highest increase in debt for the first quarter of 2023. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California Department of Education is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world and the flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation.
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: