WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranked First in Cities with Biggest Debt Decrease

With Americans’ debt around $17.7 trillion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, based on recently released data from the Federal Reserve.

Santa Clarita Stats

-Overall Rank: 1st

-Decrease in Santa Clarita Debt: The average household debt in Santa Clarita decreased by $3,687 in Q1 2024.

-Average Santa Clarita Household Debt: The average household in Santa Clarita owes $444,739 in debt.

National Stats

-Q1 Results: Total household debt decreased by $135 billion during Q1 2024, which is 6% less than the same time last year.

-Household Average: The average household owed a total of $147,489 at the end of Q1 2024, only $13,694 below the all-time high.

-Total Debt to Deposits Ratio: Despite increasing recently, the ratio of total household debt to deposits indicates consumers are in good shape, as it’s still below pre-Covid levels and roughly 47% lower than its early 2000s peak.

-Total Debt to Assets: The ratio between total household debt and assets continues to be at a very healthy level of around 9.8%.

