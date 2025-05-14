WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases

With Americans’ debt reaching approximately $18.2 trillion, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Cities Paying Off the Most Household Debt, using newly published data from the Federal Reserve.

Santa Clarita Stats

-Overall Rank: 1st

-Decrease in Santa Clarita Debt: The average household debt in Santa Clarita decreased by $2,027 in Q1 2025.

-Average Santa Clarita Household Debt: The average household in Santa Clarita owes $472,220 in debt.

“A large decrease in the average resident’s debt in a city is a great sign, it shows that people are not only keeping up with their payments but also cutting back on borrowing,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst “When it comes to Santa Clarita, CA, Fremont, CA and Chesapeake, VA, the three cities with the largest decreases, residents are fairly wealthy and responsible with credit, so their large debt decreases aren’t too surprising.” National Stats

-Q1 Results: Total household debt decreased by $73 billion during Q1 2025. That is 47% less than the decrease in Q1 2024.

-Household Average: The average household owed a total of $151,252 at the end of Q1 2025, which is $13,785 below the all-time high.

-Total Debt-to-Deposits Ratio: The ratio of total household debt to deposits indicates consumers are in good shape, as it’s still below pre-Covid levels and roughly 47% lower than its early-2000s peak.

-Total Debt-to-Assets: The ratio between total household debt and assets, at 9.45%, continues to be at a very healthy level.

To read more from the WalletHub report check out the website.

