WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 62nd For Keeping Personal New Year’s Resolutions

With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.

In the report Santa Clarita Ranked 62nd best out of 182 cities around the nation at keeping a New Year’s resolution, with a top 25 ranking in health bases resolutions, but falling to 132 in financial resolutions, according to WalletHub.

To help Americans stick to their 2023 goals, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 57 key metrics. The data set ranges from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.

To view the full report and for more information, please visit the website.

