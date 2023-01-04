WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 62nd For Keeping Personal New Year’s Resolutions

2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
In the report Santa Clarita Ranked 62nd best out of 182 cities around the nation at keeping a New Year’s resolution, with a top 25 ranking in health bases resolutions, but falling to 132 in financial resolutions, according to WalletHub.
To help Americans stick to their 2023 goals, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 57 key metrics. The data set ranges from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment outlook.
With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL - Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
California State University, Northridge improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference women's basketball play as the Matadors defeated Cal State Fullerton 69-59 Saturday, Dec. 31, at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide.
