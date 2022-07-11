WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities

With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed.

WalletHub ranked the cities from most stressed to least stress and Santa Clarita landed 140 most stressed.

To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. The data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.

WalletHub focused on four key dimensions to determine their outcome; Work Stress, Financial Stress, Family Stress and Health & Safety Stress.

Santa Clarita’s overall scores for each are 42 for work stress, 79 for financial stress, 143, for family stress, and 176 for safety stress.

The sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area.

WalletHub evaluated the four dimensions using 40 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest levels of stress. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available at the state level only.

Work Stress – Total Points: 25

-Average Weekly Work Hours: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

-Job Security: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

-Traffic Congestion: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

Note: This metric measures the annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter.

-Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

-Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

-Share of Households where No Adults Work: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

-Average Commute Time (in Minutes): Half Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Income Growth: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

Note: “Growth” compares income levels in 2020 versus in 2019.

-Job Satisfaction Ranking: Full Weight (~2.94 Points)

Note: This metric is based on Indeed Job Happiness Index.

Financial Stress – Total Points: 25

-Median Annual Household Income: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.

-Share of Households Behind on Bills in Past 12 Months: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

-Foreclosure Rate: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

-Personal-Bankruptcy Rate: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

-Median Debt per Median Earnings: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

-Median Credit Score: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

-Poverty Rate: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

-Food Insecurity: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Note: Food Insecurity is the percentage of the population who did not have access to a reliable source of food during the past year.

-Housing Affordability: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: Housing Costs (accounts for both rental and sale prices) / Median Annual Household Income.

-Share of Seriously Underwater Mortgages: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Note: This metric measures the proportion of seriously underwater mortgages, where the combined estimated balance of loans secured by those properties was at least 25 percent more than their estimated market value

Family Stress – Total Points: 25

-Separation & Divorce Rate: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

-Share of Single Parent Households: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

-Median Duration of Current Marriage: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

-Availability of Childcare Workers per Total Number of Children: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

-Child Care Cost: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Note: Monthly Cost of Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private for 1 Child (proxy for child care cost).

Health & Safety Stress – Total Points: 25

-Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated: Double Weight (~2.94 Points)

-Share of Adults in Fair or Poor Health: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Share of Adults Who Could Not See a Doctor Because of Cost: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Share of Adults Diagnosed with Depression: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Mental Health: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Suicide Rate: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Share of Insured Population: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Share of Adult Binge Drinkers: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

Note: This metric measures the percentage of adults consuming four or more alcoholic drinks on one occasion.

-Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Physical-Activity Rate: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Share of Obese Residents: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Share of Adults with Inadequate Sleep: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

Note: This metric measures the percentage of adults sleeping fewer than seven hours per night.

-Community Well-Being Index: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

Note: This metric is based on Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index Score, which is a measure that evaluates health risk across 10 domains, five domains to represent well-being tied to individuals and five domains to contextualize the social determinants of health that define environment and surroundings.

-Crime Rate: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Hate-Crime Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

-Number of Mass Shootings: Full Weight (~1.47 Points)

