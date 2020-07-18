Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 17
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Saturday, Jun 27, 2020
|
We must change our paradigm and the way we think. It’s not enough for us to avoid being racists. We must become warriors against racism and combat it wherever it rears its ugly head.
|
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
|
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
|
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
|
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
|
A Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advisory issued Friday warns of unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals and groups in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.
|
On July 16, 2015, Teresa Savaikie looked up at a helicopter hovering low near her house and she said she knew. Her two sons had only left the house five minutes apart from each other.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.
|
Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
|
California Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is recovering at his home in Palmdale after more than a week in the hospital due to COVID-19.
|
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
|
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
|
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to be assisting restaurants in expanding their services outdoors as a part of the Eat Local Program.
|
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
|
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
|
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
|
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
|
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
|
While the coronavirus pandemic affected many Santa Clarita Valley residents, it affected local nonprofits, too, with many not receiving donations like normal.
|
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.