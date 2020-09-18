header image

1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
| Friday, Sep 18, 2020
exposure notification

SACRAMENTO — Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology developed by Google and Apple, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

These states join other members of the Western States Pact, Colorado and Nevada, along with states and universities across the country, in piloting this technology.

Announced September 11 by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology, the pilot project will test the Exposure Notification Express mobile application pioneered by Google and Apple.

The app confidentially notifies individuals who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Privacy and security are central to the design of the technology, which does not collect location data from any device and never shares user identities. Users must opt-in to the technology.

“Exposure notification technology has tremendous potential to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities and our region,” Newsom said. “With the participation of the Western States Pact in this important endeavor, our public health officials and academic and technology partners can share experiences and lessons as they develop the Exposure Notification Express application. I thank my fellow governors for so many acts of collaboration and coordination during this crisis, and I look forward to our continued partnership in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Exposure notification is one of the most important things we can do in a pandemic. Getting this information to people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 helps them take the steps they need to stay healthy, and it helps their communities from potentially being further exposed,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “In the absence of a strong national strategy to fight COVID-19, coordinated efforts between states on reining in this pandemic are critical. Washingtonians are grateful to have partners like Oregon and California in this fight.”

exposure notification

“Knowledge is power when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, and this pilot project will help people make informed decisions to keep themselves healthy, while still protecting individual privacy,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “COVID-19 knows no state borders, and my goal is to make sure, if more widely implemented, this exposure notification technology is made available to those communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this disease—Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities, as well as those living in the rural parts of our states.”

“This innovative solution will help us slow the spread of this deadly virus. We should use this tech to our advantage, and the more states and people that participate, the more we can detect and prevent potential hot spots and defeat the virus,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “This new tool will allow Coloradans to voluntarily participate in saving lives and staying safe while protecting their privacy and safety.”

“The Nevada COVID Trace app launched in late August to great success and is one more way technology can help provide valuable, safe, and secure information to Nevadans and our visitors about their potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “We know that there is strength in numbers, and I am so glad to work with the leaders from the rest of the Western States Pact in these important efforts to help keep all of our residents safe and healthy.”

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, the Western States Pact has collaborated to protect health and safety and slow the spread of COVID-19.

In April, states in the Pact announced they would be working together under a shared vision for gradually modifying their states’ stay-at-home orders and fighting COVID-19.

California also worked with Washington and Oregon to share best practices on how our states can allow hospitals and medical providers to resume delayed medical care in areas that have sufficient hospital capacity while ensuring the safety and health of our health care workers and patients.

Additionally, through the Western States Pact, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments to preserve core government services like public health, public safety and public education, and help people get back to work.
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths and 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 5,737 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 257,271 Cases Countywide, 38 New Deaths; 5,737 SCV Cases
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
Waste Management in Santa Clarita is encouraging community members to practice proper disposal of hazardous household materials in an effort to help prevent heat-related cart and collection truck fires while protecting the environment.
Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
With lights and sirens on, two squads of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled out Thursday afternoon to assist in the fast-growing Bobcat Fire that prompted new evacuations in the Antelope Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Assisting Palmdale Station in Bobcat Fire
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced Monday that the state will receive more than $493 million in additional transportation funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) annual August redistribution.
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,690 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
