January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
| Friday, Jan 15, 2021
green-waste pick up modified schedule

Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.

Residential green waste pick-up, which normally occurs weekly, will continue to take place every other week.

The temporary service changes come as COVID-19 has impacted Waste Management staffing. However, additional drivers have been hired and are currently in training to allow for a return to normal levels of service.

The schedule modification means that ONLY residential green waste carts (yard waste) will be serviced once every two weeks on their regular service day.

Trash and recycling pick-up schedules will NOT be affected.

Waste Management will notify affected residents the day before service changes using a combination of automated phone calls, emails and text messages according to each customer’s notification preferences.

Customers are currently sorted into “Week A” and “Week B” areas. Residents are encouraged to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com to view their service area and schedule based on the location of their residence.

The City of Santa Clarita continues to coordinate with its partner Waste Management to regularly communicate service changes to Santa Clarita residents.

Waste Management customers are encouraged to provide updated contact information in order to receive service notifications and updates by email, phone call or text.

Visit home.wm.com/santa-clarita to update your online account or register if you haven’t previously.

For questions regarding the temporary schedule change, please contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email environment@santa-clarita.com.

Additional service updates can be found on the City’s social media @GreenSantaClarita.









Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Los Angeles County officials announced five additional mass-vaccination sites set to open next week which include Six Flags Magic Mountain and California State University, Northridge.
Six Flags, CSUN Set to Open as Mass Vaccination Sites
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.
Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting 2021-22 Applications
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
The ice rink in Valencia, which the City acquired last year, is currently undergoing renovations prior to its highly anticipated grand reopening later this year.
Renovations for Highly Anticipated City-Owned Ice Rink Continue
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
The MAIN is set to host eight weeks of free virtual productions from around the world from Jan. 22 through March 12 via Zoom for the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest's International Edition of online theatre.
Jan. 22-March 12: The Main’s Stage On Screen Theatre Fest Goes International
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new deaths and 17,323 new cases of COVID-19, with 20,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Surpasses 13,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 20,918
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday the opening of its COVID-19 vaccine-distribution site, with the goal of vaccinating nearly 500 people a day.
Henry Mayo Announces Opening of COVID-19 Vaccine-Distribution Site
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes.
Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association's first meeting of 2021, which will take place virtually Monday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: Artist Virginia Kamhi to Demonstrate Pastel Techniques
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
As the COVID-19 surge has continued to overwhelm hospitals over the past couple of months, it has also dramatically impacted the mortuaries where many of the pandemic’s victims end up.
Eternal Valley Struggles to Keep Up With Demand as COVID-19 Surges
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to suspend small cohorts returning to campus through Feb. 8.
Hart District Votes 4-1 to Suspend Return to Campus Until February
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under a red flag warning, prompting Southern California Edison to monitor more than 28,000 of its customers for potential power shutoffs through the remainder of the week.
SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning Conditions
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
California State Parks is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2021 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 14,564 new cases and 281 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported another two new COVID-19 fatalities.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More People Dead at Henry Mayo; County Workplace Cases Surge
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to last week’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Garcia Votes to Oppose Second Trump Impeachment by House
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
President Donald Trump spent his single term touting the exceptionalism of his presidency but the distinction that may well define his legacy happened Wednesday as the House voted to impeach him, again, this time for incitement of insurrection and by a vote of 232–197.
Trump Impeached by House for ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
California health officials are reshuffling priorities to allow anyone older than the age of 65 to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as demand among healthcare workers continues to decrease.
California Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines to People 65 and Older
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Human Relations Roundtable, will launch the inaugural MLK Service Celebration on Monday, January 18, Martin Luther King Day in the United States.
Jan. 18: Santa Clarita to Launch ‘MLK Service Celebration’ on MLK Day
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Central Park is set to house two colorful obelisks as a memorial to two of the teenagers who died during the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019, following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Santa Clarita City Council.
City Council OK’s Memorial at Central Park Honoring Saugus High Shooting Victims
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
The William S. Hart Union High School District has put a “pause” on a handful of literary classics after receiving concerns from both parents and students regarding their content.
Hart District Puts ‘Pause’ on Literary Classics Due to Parent, Student Concerns
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is fighting back against a new question raised on the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction in its legal challenge to the federal government’s termination of its mining contracts.
Cemex Challenges Court with Argument Over Jurisdiction
