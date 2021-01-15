Waste Management Extends Modified Green Waste Pick-Up Schedule

Waste Management has extended its temporary residential green waste pick-up schedule for customers in Santa Clarita, with regular service anticipated to resume the week of Jan. 25.

Residential green waste pick-up, which normally occurs weekly, will continue to take place every other week.

The temporary service changes come as COVID-19 has impacted Waste Management staffing. However, additional drivers have been hired and are currently in training to allow for a return to normal levels of service.

The schedule modification means that ONLY residential green waste carts (yard waste) will be serviced once every two weeks on their regular service day.

Trash and recycling pick-up schedules will NOT be affected.

Waste Management will notify affected residents the day before service changes using a combination of automated phone calls, emails and text messages according to each customer’s notification preferences.

Customers are currently sorted into “Week A” and “Week B” areas. Residents are encouraged to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com to view their service area and schedule based on the location of their residence.

The City of Santa Clarita continues to coordinate with its partner Waste Management to regularly communicate service changes to Santa Clarita residents.

Waste Management customers are encouraged to provide updated contact information in order to receive service notifications and updates by email, phone call or text.

Visit home.wm.com/santa-clarita to update your online account or register if you haven’t previously.

For questions regarding the temporary schedule change, please contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email environment@santa-clarita.com.

Additional service updates can be found on the City’s social media @GreenSantaClarita.