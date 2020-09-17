Waste Management Urging Residents to Properly Dispose of Hazardous Waste

Waste Management in Santa Clarita is encouraging community members to practice proper disposal of hazardous household materials in an effort to help prevent heat-related cart and collection truck fires while protecting the environment.

“As more residents have taken to staying home during this time, we want to educate them on best practices when disposing of batteries and other household hazardous waste,” said Josh Mann, municipal and community relations manager for Waste Management. “Because safety is our top priority, we are asking community members to follow safe disposal practices in order to keep their loved ones and our dedicated drivers safe.”

Household hazardous materials such as batteries, oil, aerosol cans and household cleaners can spark fires in carts, while in transport or inside recycling facilities. These materials require special handling and should never be disposed of in trash, recycling or green waste containers.

Residents can access information on how to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste by visiting http://greensantaclarita.com/residents/hazardous-waste/.

