header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Water Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Beaches
| Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Santa Monica Beach
File photo of Santa Monica Beach.

 

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs

L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Los Angeles County Library is partnering with Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to bring virtual arts programs to our communities, featuring LACMA teaching artists and staff.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 116 new deaths and 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 144th fatality since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season

L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Los Angeles County Parks is looking for highly-talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise and learning to the community through the Contact Class Program.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 91 new deaths and 1,407 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,212 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes composer/lyricist, conductor, pianist and music producer Georgia Stitt to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Wednesday, March 10.
Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series
Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
Valencia-based Lundgren Management was honored to be selected by the El Camino Community College District as one of three firms providing on-going construction management services for the next five years.
Valencia-Based Lundgren Management Inks 5-Year Deal with El Camino Community College District
City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
It’s not how far you go…it’s what happens along the way! The Incredible Chase, the city of Santa Clarita’s socially distanced take on the hit CBS show “The Amazing Race,” is a brand-new competition taking place in May 2021.
City Looking for Teams to Compete in ‘The Incredible Chase’
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
For a three-day period starting Tuesday, the William S. Hart Union High School District football players took their first COVID-19 tests as part of the requirements for them to begin full-contact play.
Hart District Football Players Begin COVID-19 Testing, Full-Contact Play
Project Scientist for Mars Perseverance Continues Caltech’s Lecture Series
Ken Farley, W. M. Keck Foundation professor of Geochemistry, Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences and the project scientist for the Mars 2020 mission, continues the 2020–2021 Watson Lecture season with a talk about, “Perseverance on Mars," Wednesday, March 10, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Project Scientist for Mars Perseverance Continues Caltech’s Lecture Series
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Los Angeles County Library is partnering with Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to bring virtual arts programs to our communities, featuring LACMA teaching artists and staff.
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Santa Clarita LLC, which owns the undeveloped 900-plus-acre Whittaker-Bermite site, recently filed for voluntary bankruptcy, and is working to sell it to a global industrial real estate company for possible commercial and residential development, officials said Wednesday.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members Wednesday discussed a potential March 29 start date for junior high and high school in-person instruction, provided the number of L.A. County COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
NAACP Branch Coming to Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley is now home to a new branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, following a recent vote from the association’s board of directors.
NAACP Branch Coming to Santa Clarita Valley
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 116 new deaths and 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 144th fatality since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration Event, Free on Zoom
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark officials will host a virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster via Zoom on Friday, March 12, starting at 4 p.m.
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration Event, Free on Zoom
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
California State University, Northridge is launching an interdisciplinary master’s degree in sustainability, set to begin fall 2022.
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Princess Cruises is extending the pause of its United Kingdom-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021, on Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Island Princess.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Sam Horn, president of Master’s University and Seminary for the past year, will be stepping down from his position, university officials said Monday.
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Moving around California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler with more transportation options under a plan Caltrans unveiled Wednesday.
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines.
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
Three teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named by NASA and the SETI Institute to fly on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
