Water Board Member Resigns After Domestic Violence Conviction

Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.

While a handful of SCV Water Agency directors expressed their continued support for Mortensen, Directors Kathye Armitage, Beth Braunstein and Lynne Plambeck asked for a vote formalizing the elected body’s disapproval of their former colleague’s actions. They were later informed that the board cannot censure a member of the public.

For the full story, head to The Signal’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...