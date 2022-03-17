Water Board Member Resigns After Domestic Violence Conviction

Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.
While a handful of SCV Water Agency directors expressed their continued support for Mortensen, Directors Kathye Armitage, Beth Braunstein and Lynne Plambeck asked for a vote formalizing the elected body’s disapproval of their former colleague’s actions. They were later informed that the board cannot censure a member of the public.
Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.
This St. Patrick’s Day the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers in Los Angeles County to avoid taking chances and make the right decision to have a sober ride home if their plans include alcohol. Unfortunately, the party often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets and endangering countless lives.
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
Princess Cruises, the world’s leading international cruise line, announced new deployment plans for the United States with a return to homeport cruising in Galveston, Texas starting in December 2022 and San Diego starting in September 2022. Princess is planning return to service in Australia with Coral Princess starting in June 2022 following indications authorities are becoming more comfortable with a return to service in the region.
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
