Water Main Break to be Repaired by Friday Night

SCV Water Agency and its contractors have been repairing the water main break on Dickason Drive in Valencia since Thursday night, and plan to finish the project by Friday night, city officials say.

“They were able to get water to Valencia High School this morning,” said Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita. “They are going to start paving the road around noon today.”

Valencia High School followed its late-start schedule Friday to ensure that the school would have flowing water when students arrived, according to an alert posted on social media that was credited to Valencia High School.

Southbound Dickason Drive is still closed, according to witnesses on the scene.

SCV Water Agency officials were not available to comment at this time.

“(SCV Water Agency and its contractors) are still out there and they are hoping to get it done by the end of the day,” Lujan said.