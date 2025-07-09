July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
|
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV.
|
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
|
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
|
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
|
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month.
|
As temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.
|
1939
- Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
|
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
|
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
|
As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.
|
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Sarah Mahin as the first director of the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, the county’s consolidated department focused on homelessness solutions.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
|
1997
- Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story
]
|
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.