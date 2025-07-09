July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley

Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV.

This free webinar will be held via Zoom and attendees will have the chance to learn more about the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and how SCV Water samples and tests local water supplies thousands of times per year. Participants will learn more about how the Agency monitors water quality, including the ongoing issue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and discuss both common water quality concerns and possible solutions. Details on “Water Matters” can be found below:

-Topic: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV

-Date: Wednesday, July 23

-Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

-Register on the website

To learn more about this event and others in the “Water Matters” series, and to view past webinars, please visit SCV Water online.

