Beach Water Use Advisory

Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 27, 2021

By Press Release

The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 10:30 a.m.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

