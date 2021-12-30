header image

1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Dockweiler
File photo: Dockweiler State Beach. Photo courtesy: California State Parks/Brian Baer.

 

The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday, Jan. 1, at 12:00 p.m.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.
FULL STORY...
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Michael Elgarico was recently appointed Vice President of Enrollment at California Institute of the Arts.
FULL STORY...
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
FULL STORY...
