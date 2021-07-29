header image

1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, Jul 29, 2021
Dockweiler State Beach
File photo. Dockweiler State Beach. Courtesy photo Los Angeles County.

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches near Dockweiler and El Segundo to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

Recent special ocean water sampling conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, July 27 determined that several beach areas near the Hyperion plant exceeded state standards for bacteria in water.

Note that no sewage is currently being discharged from the Hyperion plant into the ocean and ocean waters. Bacterial levels often fluctuate from day to day and can be impacted by recent rain events.

Lifeguards have posted yellow advisory signs and the Public Health Beach Water Quality webpage has been updated.

Affected beach areas include:

 – El Segundo Beach / Grand Avenue storm drain (Near Dockweiler Tower 60)

– Dockweiler State Beach:

    • Ballona Creek (Near Dockweiler Tower 40)
    • Culver Blvd storm drain
    • Hyperion Plant outfall
    • Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)
    • Westchester storm drain
    • World Way extension

Additionally, Public Health team members have initiated door-to-door outreach to the community impacted by the plant’s odors and will continue this activity through Friday.

Other beaches also under advisory  include the below beach areas.

These advisories are very likely due to day-to-day fluctuations in ocean water bacteria levels. At this time, there is no reason to suspect these increases in beach water bacteria are due to the recent sewage discharge at Hyperion.

 – Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Montana Ave. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica North Tower 8)

– Wilshire Bl. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica North Tower 12)

– Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach

– Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier)
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
Thursday, Jul 29, 2021
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday, Aug. 1.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,668 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster
Trent Norkus is excited to join TMU Men's Volleyball and play alongside his older brother Brett, a starting middle blocker for the Mustangs.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adding Another Norkus to Roster
L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) is proud to announce the launch of its new website.
L.A. County Development Authority’s New Website Goes Live
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Sunday, Aug. 1.
SCV Heat Alert Extended Until Sunday
SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s wildly popular SENSES block parties will make their triumphant return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Local business leaders are gathering to celebrate Santa Clarita Valley Day Aug. 14 with an inaugural job fair and boutique expo.
SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,668 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,668 With One Additional Death; L.A. County Urges Workers To Get Vaccinated, Wear Masks
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for public feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
City Seeks Public Input On Public Safety Grant Proposal
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
The California Department of Public Health has updated their guidance for face coverings statewide, aligning it with the mandates that L.A. County and the CDC calling for the public to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. 
California Public Health Updates Statewide Mask Guidelines
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a substitute motion authored by Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis, in response to the proposed motion by Holly Mitchell and Shelia Kuehl that would move forward with the placement of youth realigned from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the L.A. County Probation system, specifically at Camps Scott and Scudder in Santa Clarita. 
Board of Supervisors Approves Alternative Approach For Juvenile Justice
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness to assess existing structures and systems and provide recommendations on reforms that will help Los Angeles County and its 88 cities solve homelessness.
Barger’s Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission Gets Board Approval
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
The inaugural Cars Under the Stars car show brought together families and car enthusiasts Saturday night to raise funds for the WiSH Education Foundation.
WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
A hearing for Senate Bill 520, authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was cancelled by Wilk last month. 
Hearing For Anti-CEMEX Bill Pushed To January
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021
The California State University announced Tuesday that it will require faculty, staff and students who are accessing campus facilities at any university location to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
California State University Implementing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Fall 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 2,067 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,581 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,581; L.A. County’s Case Rates Increasing Across All Adult Age Groups
Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU
Lauren Park's work ethic in midfield will seamlessly fit in with the Mustangs' style of play.
Former Saugus High Midfielder Lauren Park Signs with TMU
City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking public feedback on a new, permanent public art piece which will be displayed at the nearly-completed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece
LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital
First responders were called to a report of a shooting involving an employee of the L.A. County Sheriff‘s Department in Valencia on Tuesday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital.
LASD Employee Reportedly Involved in Shooting that Sent One to Hospital
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We have taken the guess work out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have been awarded more than $60 million to help provide services for the homeless.
Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
